SINGAPORE, April 13 Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday as investors covered short positions and as rains delayed fieldwork in parts of the U.S. grain belt. Corn and wheat edged higher in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * The market's attention is shifting to the planting of the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean crops, focusing on weather in the core Midwest production belt. * The USDA said the corn crop was 3 percent seeded by April 9, matching the five-year average. But rains this week stalled fieldwork in some areas, raising concern about planting delays. * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. * Faced with weak international prices and a record harvest, Brazil's soybean farmers have been hoarding their crop in hopes the market will rebound in the coming months. * Soybean futures plunged to a one-year low on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated higher than expected inventories. * Reflecting the big harvests, the USDA raised its forecast of global soybean stocks at the end of the 2016-17 marketing year to 87.41 million tonnes, up from 82.82 million in March and above an average of trade estimates for 83.91 million. * The agency in a monthly report on Tuesday raised its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 111 million tonnes, from 108 million last month. The USDA put the Argentine soy crop at 56 million tonnes, up from 55.5 million in March. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry on Wednesday officially confirmed planned exports of around 42 million tonnes of grain in the 2016/17 July-June season. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar turned lower along with Treasury yields and stocks on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the dollar is getting too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low. Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.75 0.50 +0.12% +1.17% 433.08 63 CBOT corn 370.25 1.25 +0.34% +0.89% 364.94 65 CBOT soy 950.00 2.25 +0.24% +0.88% 983.50 43 CBOT rice 10.09 -$0.09 -0.88% -1.70% $9.86 62 WTI crude 52.92 -$0.19 -0.36% -0.30% $50.15 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.066 $0.007 +0.70% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.7533 0.004 +0.51% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)