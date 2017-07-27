FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
GRAINS-Wheat prices jump 1 percent after dry weather damages spring crop
July 27, 2017 / 3:17 AM / in 2 days

GRAINS-Wheat prices jump 1 percent after dry weather damages spring crop

3 Min Read

    * Wheat rebounds from near one-month low
    * Widely watched crop tour highlights damage to wheat in
Dakota
    * Corn edges higher, soybean prices steady

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat rose 1 percent on
Thursday to rebound from a near one-month low touched in the
previous session, with a widely watched crop tour showing
extensive damage to yields from recent hot, dry weather.
    Corn prices edged higher, extending gains into a second
session, while soybeans were little changed.
    The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
 had climbed 1.2 percent to $4.83-1/2 a bushel by 0248 GMT.
They closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday after touching a near
one-month low of $4.73 a bushel.
    "The premium due to the threat to spring wheat had come off
a little in the last few weeks as people realised major
downgrades would alter the supply and demand fundamentals,
though the crop tour has propelled the issue back into focus,"
said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia
Bank.
    Spring wheat yield prospects in central and northwest North
Dakota are down significantly from a year ago following hot and
dry conditions during the growing season, scouts on the annual
crop tour said on Wednesday.
    The Wheat Quality Council tour calculated an average yield
for 188 hard red spring wheat fields scouted in the region at
35.8 bushels per acre (bpa), on the second day of a three-day
tour. The figure compares with the 2016 Day Two yield of 46.9
bpa and the five-year average of 46.6 bpa.
    The most active soybean futures were unchanged at
$10.00-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    The most active corn futures rose 0.32 percent to
$3.87-1/4 a bushel. They gained 1 percent in the previous
session after earlier hitting their lowest since June 30 at
$3.79-1/4 a bushel.
     Traders continue to closely monitor the weather as both
corn and soybeans are in key development periods. Some reports
of less rain than expected in western Iowa offered support to
prices.
        
 Grains prices at  0248 GMT
 Contract         Last   Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat     483.50     5.75    +1.20%       +2.00%  502.51    40
 CBOT corn      387.25     1.25    +0.32%       +1.31%  393.62    44
 CBOT soy      1000.25     0.00    +0.00%       +0.76%  977.67    48
 CBOT rice       12.23   -$0.04    -0.37%       -0.57%  $11.85    71
 WTI crude       48.66   -$0.09    -0.18%       +1.61%  $45.38    72
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr       $1.174   $0.001    +0.09%       +0.79%              
 USD/AUD        0.8043    0.004    +0.52%       +1.35%              
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
