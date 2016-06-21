(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, June 21 U.S. corn fell to its lowest in more than a fortnight on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated the Midwest corn crop in better condition than the market had anticipated after a spate of hot weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 75 percent of the corn crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline after a hot week.

"We continue to see weather driving the market. It's been much hotter and drier in the U.S in the past few days and the outlook is maybe turning a little more favourable (for growing), and that's why we are seeing markets trading a little bit lower," said Graydon Chong, an analyst with Rabobank in Sydney.

U.S. corn futures fell 0.6 percent to $4.18-3/4 a bushel by 0333 GMT at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), extending Monday's 3.8 percent decline following forecasts for much-needed rains in the U.S. Midwest. Prices fell to as low as $4.18, the lowest since June 3.

Speculators raised their net-long positions in the CBOT corn futures in the week to June 14 by 44,327 futures and options contracts, data released on Friday showed.

"We have seen little liquidation of that long position," Chong added.

Elsewhere, U.S. wheat futures rose 0.1 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel, with small gains also seen in soy futures which rose 0.1 percent to $11.33-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA rated 73 percent of U.S. soybeans as good to excellent, down from 74 percent a week earlier and in line with trade expectations.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Trade estimates of fund selling in corn ranged widely from 9,000 to 25,000 contracts, in soybeans from 6,000 to 10,000 contracts and in wheat from 3,000 to 5,000 contracts.

In wider markets, the dollar paused for breath after a risk on rally on Monday, after latest polls released over the weekend showed the "Remain" camp in the lead, reversing a recent rise in support for Britain pulling out of the European Union. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)