SYDNEY, Oct 12 U.S. corn futures fell on
Wednesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the
pace of harvesting behind analyst expectations, with traders
squaring positions ahead of a widely watched report.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.14 percent to $3.45 a bushel, having gained 0.66
percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.21 percent to
$9.51-1/4 a bushel, after ending little changed on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to
$4.05-1/4 a bushel, having closed up on Tuesday.
* The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 35 percent
complete by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 38 percent,
and the soybean harvest was 44 percent complete, lagging the
five-year average of 47 percent.
* The latest figures fell short of analyst expectations for
corn harvest progress to reach 38 percent and soybeans to reach
48 percent.
* The USDA's October supply/demand report due on Wednesday.
* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the USDA
to lower its estimate of the U.S. 2016 corn yield from 174.4
bushels per acre in September to 173.5, which would still be an
all-time high.
* The USDA said export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 1.8 million tonnes, above a range of trade
expectations for 1.0 million to 1.2 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar surged to a seven-month high against a major
currency basket on Tuesday, as investors increased bets the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December following
a round of generally solid U.S. economic data over the last few
weeks.
* Crude futures inched up on Wednesday, with investors
waiting for talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters
on curbing output to end a glut in the global market.
* Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as disappointing corporate
reports gave a sour tone to the start of earnings season and
investors digested possible changing dynamics for the upcoming
U.S. elections.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Aug
1800 Minutes of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 meeting
Grains
prices at
0058 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 405. -2.0 -0.4 +0.3 401. 59
whea 25 0 9% 7% 47
t
CBOT 345. -0.5 -0.1 +0.5 336. 64
corn 00 0 4% 1% 01
CBOT 952. -2.0 -0.2 -0.2 959. 43
soy 25 0 1% 4% 51
CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.1 +1.4 $9.8 83
rice 9 01 0% 7% 1
WTI 50.8 $0.0 +0.1 -0.9 $46. 69
crud 4 5 0% 9% 50
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.0 -0.8
/dlr 04 001 9% 4%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.3 -0.6
AUD 59 2 2% 2%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)