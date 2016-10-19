* Soybeans rise for 4 out of 5 sessions as demand supports
* Corn firms on slow pace of U.S. harvest, wheat eases
(Adds details, quotes)
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Chicago soybeans ticked up on
Wednesday, rising for a fourth session out of five as strong
demand underpinned prices, but expectations of a record U.S.
crop capped gains.
Corn firmed with support from a slow U.S. harvest, while
wheat was little changed after closing lower on Tuesday.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
added 0.2 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel by 0335 GMT,
having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.54-1/4 a bushel and wheat
was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel.
"Soybeans continue to be encouraged by strong demand but the
market is in a range for quite some time, $9.40-$9.90 range,"
said Luke Mathews, senior risk management consultant at FCStone
Australia. "Some of the recent support for soybeans has been
taken out because of the very large crop in the United States."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday confirmed
private sales of 706,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China.
A delegation of soybean importers from China, which buys 60
percent of soybeans traded worldwide, has signed agreements to
buy 5.1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans valued at $2.1 billion
at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.
A larger-than-expected U.S. monthly soy crush figure
released Monday by the National Oilseed Processors Association
also fuelled early gains, said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity
Analytics.
The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 46 percent complete
by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 49 percent and
lagging trade expectations.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and
soybean contracts on Tuesday, traders said.
Grains prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 420.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.88% 405.09 66
CBOT corn 354.25 0.50 +0.14% +0.07% 340.28 67
CBOT soy 974.50 2.00 +0.21% -0.38% 961.60 60
CBOT rice 10.42 $0.00 +0.00% +2.56% $9.91 71
WTI crude 50.75 $0.46 +0.91% +1.62% $47.45 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.099 $0.001 +0.10% -0.07%
USD/AUD 0.7665 0.000 +0.04% +0.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)