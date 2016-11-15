* Soybeans up after 2-day decline, demand underpins prices
* Corn eases as Brazil plantings progress in benign weather
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Tuesday snapping two sessions of declines and
recovering from its lowest in more than three weeks on support
from China's persistent demand.
Corn fell for a third consecutive session, hovering close to
its lowest since early October as near-perfect planting weather
across Brazil anchored the market.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.3 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel by 0314 GMT, having
closed down 0.2 percent on Monday.
Corn gave up 0.4 percent to $3.36 a bushel, having
dropped on Monday to its lowest since Oct. 3 at $3.35-1/2 a
bushel, and wheat slid 0.1 percent to $3.93-1/2 a bushel.
"Export activity is bullish for soybeans, strong Chinese
demand was confirmed by the USDA," said Kaname Gokon at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"There is plenty of corn supply in the United States and
South American plantings are progressing well in normal
conditions."
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed on Monday
private sales of 456,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
China, which buys more than 60 percent soybeans traded
worldwide, has been actively booking U.S. cargoes in recent
weeks.
U.S. farmers have nearly finished gathering soybeans with
the latest USDA report putting the harvest progress at 97
percent, slightly above the five-year average of 95 percent.
Corn harvest was 93 percent complete, almost matching the
average pace of 92 percent.
Farmers in Brazil were actively planting corn with recent
rains in dry areas boosting crop prospects, traders said.
Wheat is under pressure as the U.S. dollar has strengthened,
making U.S. grains less attractive on the world market. The
country exports about 40 percent of its wheat crop.
The dollar is closing in on a test of its highest level in
almost 14 years as bond yields soared after Donald Trump's
election to president, bringing buyers back to the U.S.
currency.
Russian farmers have sown winter grains on the largest area
in the last seven years and will plant more in the coming weeks,
improving prospects for the 2017 crop, analysts said.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat,
soybean and soyoil contracts on Monday but were net buyers of
soymeal, traders said.
Grains prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 393.50 -0.50 -0.13% -2.36% 409.29 30
CBOT corn 336.00 -1.25 -0.37% -1.25% 347.84 34
CBOT soy 986.75 2.50 +0.25% +0.08% 988.08 38
CBOT rice 9.40 $0.00 +0.00% -3.24% $10.17 24
WTI crude 44.18 $0.86 +1.99% +1.77% $48.09 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.001 +0.13% -0.94%
USD/AUD 0.7561 0.001 +0.15% +0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)