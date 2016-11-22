* Soybeans extend gains into fourth straight session * Wheat falls despite USDA reporting decline in winter crop * Corn falls from near three-week high By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 22 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to hit a near one-month high as strong export demand and fund buying underpinned gains. Corn edged down, falling from a near three-week high touched in the previous session, while wheat fell despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting the condition of the winter crop fell last week. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.27 percent to $10.24 a bushel at 0315 GMT, near the session high of $10.25 a bushel - the highest since Oct.28. Soybeans firmed 2.7 percent on Monday. Analysts said strong export demand was supporting gains. "The U.S. soybean harvest is now over. U.S. farmers will be eager to sell into any rallies before importers' attention starts to shift towards South American crops," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "For now though, demand remains strong - weekly U.S. soybean export inspections were even better than analysts had expected." USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at more than 2.6 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 1.7 million to 2 million tonnes. Fund buying also aided soybeans, traders said. Commodity funds appeared to be jumping back into soybeans after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's latest weekly commitments report showed that large speculators slashed their net long position in the week to Nov. 15. The most active wheat futures fell 0.37 percent to $4.08-3/4 per bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent on Monday when prices hit $4.12 a bushel, their highest since Nov.10. Wheat fell despite the USDA pegging 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 59 percent the previous week. The most active corn futures fell 0.36 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract gained 1.23 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.50 a bushel, their highest since Nov. 9. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-day MA 30 RSI chg chg CBOT wheat 408.75 -1.50 -0.37% +0.18% 410.16 53 CBOT corn 348.50 -1.25 -0.36% +0.87% 348.28 58 CBOT soy 1023.00 2.75 +0.27% +2.94% 994.31 74 CBOT rice 9.77 -$0.04 -0.41% +1.40% $10.04 57 WTI crude 48.70 $0.46 +0.95% +6.59% $47.50 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.000 +0.01% +0.41% USD/AUD 0.7389 0.002 +0.34% +0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)