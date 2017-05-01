* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.1 percent at $4.41-1/4 a bushel by 0017 GMT, after rising 0.2 percent on Friday. "With frost through Kansas, Colorado and even stretching through to Oklahoma, the market is concerned about how much of the crop has been damaged," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Frost threatens rapidly maturing hard red winter wheat crops, with Kansas the biggest producing state in the United States. The cold weather in the U.S. adds to a spate of unfavourable weather that threatens to curtail global production. Farming agency FranceAgriMer on Friday reported a sharp decline in crop conditions for wheat, with the amount of soft wheat rated good/excellent falling to 78 percent from 85 percent in the week to April 24. The most active corn futures rose 1.3 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session. The most active soybean futures rose 0.4 percent to $9.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 441.25 9.00 +2.08% +2.32% 438.43 65 CBOT corn 371.25 4.75 +1.30% +0.54% 368.18 52 CBOT soy 960.50 4.25 +0.44% +0.34% 968.12 47 CBOT rice 9.51 $0.09 +0.96% +0.85% $10.13 8 WTI crude 49.20 -$0.13 -0.26% +0.47% $50.21 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 $0.001 +0.06% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.7485 0.000 +0.01% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)