* Asian shares flat, keep some distance from 12-week low
* Emerging market still weighed by worries on Fed, China
* Oil prices at 7-month high after U.S. inventory data
* European shares expected to dip 0.2 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 26 Brent crude oil rose above $50 a
barrel for the first time in nearly seven months on Thursday but
Asian shares struggled to gain traction, with worries about U.S.
interest rates and China's slowing economy keeping investors on
the sidelines.
While energy stocks outperformed, a slump in mainland China
stocks to 2-1/2 month lows dampened any broader interest in
riskier assets in Asia, offsetting overnight gains on Wall
Street.
"The market environment is not bad overall. Oil prices are
rising, which would benefit oil producing countries. But Asia
may be hurt by concerns about the Chinese economy," said Shuji
Shirota, associate director at HSBC in Tokyo.
"The market's focus is returning to the Fed, given rising
expectations that they could hike rates much earlier than
expected. That is weighing on many emerging markets as well," he
said.
European shares are expected to fall slightly, with
financial spreadbetters seeing Britain's FTSE 100 and
Germany's DAX to open down 0.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei rose just 0.1 percent while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.2 percent, struggling to extend its
rebound from Tuesday's 12-week low. It had gained 1.2 percent on
Wednesday.
Shanghai shares fell more than 1 percent at
one point, with sentiment frail after a series of disappointing
economic data earlier this month and fears that policymakers may
be taking a more cautious stance on further stimulus as debt
levels grow.
Share prices rallied globally overnight, led by European
banks, which benefit from a decision by euro
zone finance ministers to unlock new funds for Greece and to
give it a firm offer of debt relief.
On Wall Street, U.S. S&P 500 Index rose around 0.7
percent to 2,091, its highest in almost a month and near its
six-month intraday high of 2,111.
Energy stocks outperformed on the back of a continued
recovery in oil prices, which hit seven-month highs after the
U.S. government reported a larger-than-expected drop in crude
inventories.
Global benchmark Brent futures rose 34 cents or
about 0.6 percent to as high as $50.14 per barrel, the highest
level since early November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
hit $49.93, a seven-month high.
"Geopolitical issues in West Africa and the Middle East,
supply outages, increased demand and maybe a touch of a weaker
dollar have all helped push prices higher," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
"I don't think the rally will last because prices will reach
a level that will bring U.S. shale oil output back into the
market," he added.
The rally in U.S. and European shares came even as investors
readied themselves for monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal
Reserve as early as next month.
The yield on two-year U.S. notes rose to a 10-week high of
0.938 percent on Wednesday as investors priced in the
likelihood of the Fed raising its federal funds target rate to
0.50-0.75 percent from the current 0.25-0.50 percent in coming
months.
It last stood at 0.903 percent, almost a quarter percentage
point above this month's low of 0.686 percent.
Market players are awaiting comments by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen at a Harvard University event on Friday, though many also
say her speech scheduled for June 6 - after new U.S. payrolls
data comes out - would be even more crucial.
Recent comments by Fed policymakers have put a possible rate
hike this summer firmly on the table for discussion, but U.S.
interest rate futures <0#FF:> are still pricing in only about
one-third chance of a rate hike in June and about a 60 percent
likelihood by July.
The prospects of higher U.S. interest rates undermined the
attraction of gold, which fell to a seven-week low of
$1,217.90 per ounce though it came back up a tad in Asia to
trade at $1,228.
In the currencies, sterling rose to $1.4706, near
its four-month peak of $1.4770 hit earlier this month, as
several bookmakers widened the odds on a British "Brexit" from
the European Union after opinion polls showing the "in" camp
leading.
The dollar was generally supported by U.S. rate hike
expectations, while the euro stood at $.1151, having hit
a 10-week low of $1.1129 overnight.
But it saw a 0.5 percent loss against the yen to 109.64 yen
in an erratic move.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)