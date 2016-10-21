* ECB policy comments put pressure on euro
* Strong start to earnings season, though outlook weak
* Dollar strengths sends oil slightly lower
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 21 Global stocks were set for their
first weekly gain in four weeks on Friday and the dollar rose to
its highest since March, as the euro came under pressure after
the European Central Bank shot down talk of a tapering of its
asset purchases.
The euro hit a seven-month low against the dollar after the
ECB left its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Thursday but kept
the door open to more stimulus in December.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank had not discussed
winding down the 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying programme at its
policy meeting.
"Weaning markets off easy monetary policy will be a delicate
exercise for the ECB, and we think the bank is unlikely to
remove its stimulus until inflation is solidly on track to 2
percent," Andrew Bosomworth, managing director and portfolio
manager at PIMCO, said in a note.
"We thus view tapering as a topic for 2017 and beyond."
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0890 having
earlier hit $1.0875, its lowest since March.
The dollar's index against a basket of currencies
touched 98.606, its highest since early March and driven by
hardening expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise in December
.
China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest against
the dollar in six years, while the dollar was down 0.2 percent
at 103.71 yen after rising 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
WEAK OUTLOOKS
World stocks were in line for their first week of
gains since September.
The dovish ECB stance helped underpin appetite for European
stocks. Equities have been more broadly boosted by a good start
to the earnings season, with expectation-beating results from
U.S. banks the highlight so far.
But the week was set to end on a soft note. The STOXX Europe
600 was flat, while U.S. e-mini futures fell 0.3
percent.
Microsoft was set to open at an all-time high after results,
providing support to the Nasdaq, though elsewhere the picture
was more mixed.
Some companies, including Daimler, have posted solid results
but weak outlooks, and analysts queried whether the market's
recent run was sustainable.
"This week held several positives for markets. The Q3
earnings season so far managed to surprise rather strong market
expectations and solidified anticipations that the earnings
recession has ended after four quarters," said Susan Joho,
economist at Julius Baer.
"As good as these developments may look at first sight, none
of them are robust enough to be sustained in the next months.
The reality looks more sober: corporate guidance is weak."
European equities posted a record 37th straight week of
outflows, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, and Europe
Inc's third-quarter earnings are expected to see a double-digit
decline, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data shows.
CRUNCH DEBT REVIEW
Sterling slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2211, taking in
its stride comments by European Council President Donald Tusk
that British Prime Minister Theresa May had confirmed that
Brexit talks would be triggered by end-March 2017.
Weakness in the euro saw it slip to its lowest level versus
the pound since a "flash crash" in sterling on October 7.
Portugal's government bond yields held just above six-week
lows, with analysts expecting Lisbon to survive a crucial
ratings review and keep its place in the European Central Bank's
asset purchase scheme.
Oil edged higher as Russia reiterated its commitment to
joining a producers' output freeze to stem a two-year slide in
prices, turning higher after a strong dollar had knocked back
prices overnight. Brent crude was last up 0.6 percent
Weakness in oil prices overnight contributed to falls in
Asian equities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra and John
Stonestreet)