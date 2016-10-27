* China's copper imports expected to rise over coming months

* But local refiners expected to import more concentrate

* LME copper stocks down more than 12 pct since late Sept

* LME lead touches highest since Oct. 11 (Adds closing prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Oct 27 Copper hit a two-week high on Thursday as the market focused on the likelihood of stronger demand in China, but gains were limited by reduced speculative activity after a spike earlier this week.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.1 percent at $4,790 a tonne from an earlier $4,797, its lowest since October 13. Prices are up more than 3 percent so far this week.

Traders said copper's gains this week had been partly due to Chinese speculative activity, which had receded after China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange doubled the charges for intraday trading in thermal coal.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper demand estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year. Chinese consumers are expected to import more over coming months due to stronger local demand.

"Most people are expecting Chinese copper imports to rebound from the lows we saw in August and September. The domestic copper market is tighter," said Citi analyst David Wilson. "But copper prices over the next three to six months will stay in a $4,600 to $5,000 range."

China's refined copper imports have fallen over the past three months, slumping 31 percent in September from a year earlier, partly as China has produced more metal after a surge in concentrate supply from Peruvian mines this year.

"Steady demand has contributed to a decline of reported and unreported inventories in China," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said in a note.

"We see scope for a pick-up of refined imports, which had been at multi-year lows during summer. Having said that, higher domestic refined output, helped by concentrates imports, will in all likelihood subdue refined shipments to China."

Also a plus for copper are stocks in LME-approved warehouses, which at 331,450 have fallen more than 12 percent since late September. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Zinc ended up one percent at $2,363 while tin fell 0.2 percent to $20,380.

Aluminium rose 1.2 percent at $1,699, lead slipped 0.1 percent to $2,046 and nickel gained one percent to $10,360 a tonne.

Most active ShFE tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Greg Mahlich/Ruth Pitchford)