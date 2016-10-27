* China's copper imports expected to rise over coming months
* But local refiners expected to import more concentrate
* LME copper stocks down more than 12 pct since late Sept
* LME lead touches highest since Oct. 11
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Oct 27 Copper hit a two-week high on
Thursday as the market focused on the likelihood of stronger
demand in China, but gains were limited by reduced speculative
activity after a spike earlier this week.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 1.1 percent at $4,790 a tonne from an earlier $4,797, its
lowest since October 13. Prices are up more than 3 percent so
far this week.
Traders said copper's gains this week had been partly due to
Chinese speculative activity, which had receded after China's
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange doubled the charges for intraday
trading in thermal coal.
China accounts for nearly half of global copper demand
estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year. Chinese
consumers are expected to import more over coming months due to
stronger local demand.
"Most people are expecting Chinese copper imports to rebound
from the lows we saw in August and September. The domestic
copper market is tighter," said Citi analyst David Wilson. "But
copper prices over the next three to six months will stay in a
$4,600 to $5,000 range."
China's refined copper imports have fallen over the past
three months, slumping 31 percent in September from a year
earlier, partly as China has produced more metal after a surge
in concentrate supply from Peruvian mines this year.
"Steady demand has contributed to a decline of reported and
unreported inventories in China," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analyst Michael Widmer said in a note.
"We see scope for a pick-up of refined imports, which had
been at multi-year lows during summer. Having said that, higher
domestic refined output, helped by concentrates imports, will in
all likelihood subdue refined shipments to China."
Also a plus for copper are stocks in LME-approved
warehouses, which at 331,450 have fallen more than 12 percent
since late September. MCUSTX-TOTAL
Zinc ended up one percent at $2,363 while tin
fell 0.2 percent to $20,380.
Aluminium rose 1.2 percent at $1,699, lead
slipped 0.1 percent to $2,046 and nickel gained one
percent to $10,360 a tonne.
