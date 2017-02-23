* Copper sees biggest one-day fall since September 2015
* Supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia support prices
* Optimism about copper demand over next few months
* Glencore still monitoring zinc situation
(Adds closing prices)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Feb 23 Copper prices tumbled on Thursday
as worries about demand in top consumer China resurfaced after
the country's housing minister suggested moves were afoot to
stabilise the property market, while a firm dollar reinforced
negative sentiment.
The benchmark copper futures contract on the London
Metal Exchange ended down 3 percent at $5,859 a tonne, its
biggest one-day fall since September 2015. The price has slipped
5.7 percent from a 21-month high of $6,204 on Feb 13.
Traders say a generally higher dollar due to mounting
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates next month was weighing on industrial metals because they
are priced in dollars and cost more for holders of other
currencies.
"The dollar is one element," a copper trader said. "The
other part is China. If they are going to try and cool the
property market, it's not good news for demand."
China's deputy housing minister Lu Kehua said preparatory
work was being undertaken for a nationwide property tax, but did
not give details.
In the shorter term however, supply disruptions in Chile and
Escondida are expected to support prices, as is stronger
manufacturing growth around the world.
"Demand looks like it's going to accelerate over the next
three months, the PMIs suggest solid growth and seasonally,
metals markets normally see deficits in the second quarter,"
said Goldman Sachs analyst Max Layton.
"Medium- and long-term loans for corporates, the government
and households, so across the spectrum, improved dramatically."
Chinese banks extended 2.03 trillion in net new yuan loans
in January, the second-highest monthly tally on record and
nearly double the December number.
Aluminium closed down 0.9 percent at $1,867 a tonne
and zinc finished 2.6 percent lower at $2,790 a tonne.
Zinc prices are still nearly double the levels seen in
January 2016 due to deficits arising from mine closures and
shutdowns including at major producer Glencore
"The market is tighter. There's definitely a shortage of
concentrate," Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said at a
briefing.
Glencore has said it would only restart capacity when the
time was right. "It's something we're monitoring. There is no
particular price target. We will make the decision at the
appropriate time."
Lead closed 1.7 percent lower at $2,238 a tonne. Tin
was down 2.8 percent at $18,780 and nickel
finished down 2.1 percent at $10,580 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis and Peter Hobson;
Editing by Alexander Smith, Greg Mahlich)