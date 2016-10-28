SINGAPORE Oct 28 Oil prices dipped early on
Friday, weighed down by lingering doubts over whether OPEC can
coordinate a crude production cut big enough to rein in
oversupply that has dogged markets for two years.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $50.39 per barrel at 0033 GMT, down 8 cents from their last
close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 5 cents at
$49.67 a barrel.
Traders said there were significant doubts that the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would
be able to rally its members and non-OPEC producers, especially
Russia, around a significant cut in output.
"With both Iraq and Iran saying they won't be part of the
cuts for various reasons, and Russia talking freezes not
production cuts, the onus will fall on Saudi Arabia to pull any
deal together," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst
at brokerage OANDA in Singapore.
"OPEC's Nov. 30 meeting suddenly seems like a long way away
with seemingly half of the group wanting exemptions now," he
added.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)