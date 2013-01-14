JERUSALEM "Homeland", the post-9/11 American psychological thriller which has swept television awards including at Sunday's Golden Globes, could run for years more, one of its Israeli co-creators said.

Now two seasons old, "Homeland" won the Golden Globe for best drama and best actor honors for Damian Lewis, who plays a returning Iraq veteran turned by al Qaeda, as well as a best actress award for Claire Danes in her role as a bipolar CIA officer.

Gideon Raff, whose Israeli television drama "Hatufim" inspired "Homeland" and who has co-written the U.S. show, said the Danes character could generate several more seasons.

"I know that the fact that 'Homeland' has at its centre a CIA analyst and her boss could allow it to continue for a good number of years more. It would always be possible to switch cases when a case ends," Raff, speaking from the Los Angeles, told Israel's Army Radio on Monday.

"As long as we somehow keep our finger on the pulse of the spirit of the times in America, in terms of what interests the audience, I believe it will be okay."

