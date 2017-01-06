Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Thursday in Kapalua, Hawaii -8 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 -6 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 -5 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 -4 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 -3 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 Jason Day (Australia) 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 -2 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 -1 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 0 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 1 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 2 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75