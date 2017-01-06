Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Thursday in Kapalua, Hawaii -8 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 -6 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 -5 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 -4 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 -3 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 Jason Day (Australia) 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 -2 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 -1 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 0 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 1 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 2 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.