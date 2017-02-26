Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -12 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 66 65 71 -8 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 66 66 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 67 69 68 -7 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 67 67 69 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 64 67 72 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 73 69 64 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 67 66 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 68 67 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 65 70 68 70 -6 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 66 68 70 70 -5 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 72 65 72 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 70 67 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 65 68 71 71 -4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 69 67 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 65 70 68 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 67 68 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 71 66 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 66 67 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 69 71 68 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 67 73 65 -3 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 70 68 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 69 68 71 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 67 73 64 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 69 65 73 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 68 71 71 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 68 72 69 -2 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 69 67 72 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 70 69 71 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 66 67 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 67 69 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 69 67 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 71 68 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 67 70 68 73 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 69 71 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 70 70 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 69 67 74 -1 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 70 67 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 70 67 74 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 70 71 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 66 65 73 75 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 66 68 73 72 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 67 73 65 74 0 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 67 71 70 72 David Hearn (Canada) 69 71 67 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 72 70 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 68 70 74 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 70 65 77 1 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 69 73 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 67 71 71 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 69 66 77 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 70 68 73 70 2 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 69 71 73 Luke List (U.S.) 68 68 70 76 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 69 71 74 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 69 69 71 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 69 70 74 3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 69 73 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 69 74 69 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 69 71 70 73 4 Harris English (U.S.) 71 69 69 75 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 69 73 74 5 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 73 77 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 67 71 69 78 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 69 69 77 6 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 70 73 73 7 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 69 71 72 75 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 69 71 74 73 9 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 72 68 76 73 10 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 70 68 79 73 11 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 64 76 71 80