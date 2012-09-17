* Nik makes Snapseed mobile photo editing app
* No terms disclosed
Sept 17 Google Inc said it bought
Instagram rival Nik Software, which makes award-winning photo
editing application Snapseed, for an undisclosed amount.
Google and Facebook Inc are locked in a battle for
social network followers that has increasingly shifted to mobile
applications, such as photo editing.
While not as famous as Instagram, available for free on
Apple's mobile devices, Snapseed has won a following for its
editing prowess among photographers, despite a $4.99 price tag.
Nik Software says Snapseed has more than 9 million users
while Instagram says it has more than 100 million.
"We want to help our users create photos they absolutely
love, and in our experience Nik does this better than anyone,"
Vic Gundotra, Google's senior vice president, engineering, said
on a Google+ post ().
Facebook this year bought Instagram, which made an app for
users to add filters and effects to pictures taken on their
smartphones, for a cool $1 billion.
"Google's playing chase up in social," BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis said. "It's yet another tuck in they have done,
trying to boost their Google+ offering."
Snapseed won Apple Inc's "iPad App Of The Year"
award in 2011 for its multitouch photo editing interface.
"We've always aspired to share our passion for photography
with everyone, and with Google's support we hope to be able to
help many millions more people create awesome pictures," Nik
Software said on its Website ().
Google's Gundotra also said that Google+ had hit over 400
million users this week and had just crossed 100 million monthly
active users.