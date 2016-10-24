BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
LONDON Oct 24 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had filed its shingles vaccine Shingrix for U.S. regulatory approval, bringing the potential blockbuster a step closer to market.
Shingrix is viewed by analysts as among the British drugmaker's most promising experimental products, since it has shown greater protection among older recipients than Merck & Co's rival shot Zostavax.
GSK said it planned to file Shingrix for European and Canadian approval before the end of this year, with Japan following in 2017. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.