SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Thursday it is cancelling orders with Hanjin
Shipping Co Ltd and seeking alternatives after the
troubled container shipper filed for court receivership.
An LG spokeswoman told Reuters the firm is also setting up
countermeasures for cargo already on board Hanjin ships in the
event the vessels might be seized. She said LG has been shipping
products such as televisions and home appliance products through
Hanjin but did not comment on exact volumes.
Hanjin on Wednesday filed for court receivership after
creditor banks decided to end financial support. A Hanjin vessel
was seized in Singapore on Monday, while some ports are denying
entry to the company's ships on concerns that South Korea's top
container shipper will not be able to pay fees.
