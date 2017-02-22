LONDON Feb 22 Fund supermarket Hargreaves
Lansdown will open a technology hub in Warsaw by
mid-2017 to employ around 50 people, it said on Wednesday.
The new hub, which will not lead to job losses at
Hargreaves' base in Bristol, southwest England, was unconnected
to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a Hargreaves
spokesman said.
"It's additional to what we have here," the spokesman said.
"There is a skill shortage in Bristol, there is a skill shortage
in the UK, hence we have ended up with Warsaw."
Warsaw was chosen for its "vibrant business culture,
flourishing technology sector, excellent communications
infrastructure and the large numbers of English-speaking IT
professionals", Hargreaves said in a statement.
