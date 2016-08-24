LONDON Aug 24 British carpet distributor
Headlam has raised its prices after a weaker pound in
the wake of the Brexit vote pushed up the cost of imports from
continental Europe, showing the potential inflationary impact of
sterling's decline.
Headlam, which supplies independent floorcovering retailers
and contractors, said August is traditionally one of its peak
trading months in Britain thanks to the annual summer
refurbishment of schools and colleges.
"To date, this seasonal business seems to have been
unaffected by the result of June's referendum on EU membership,"
said Chief Executive Tony Brewer.
"However, the referendum result gave rise to a weakening in
sterling, and the group has sought to mitigate this adverse
inflationary effect by implementing price increases earlier this
month for residential floorcoverings imported from continental
Europe."
Brewer said the price increases, which averaged 6 percent,
appeared to have had no adverse impact on residential revenues
to date.
"Our market appears to be robust and, subject to the key
trading period in the run-up to Christmas, the board remains
confident of achieving full year expectations," he said.
Two months after Britain decided to leave the European
Union, consumers seem to have taken the result in their stride
but there are some signs that the challenge for the economy has
barely begun.
For the six months to June 30 Headlam reported a pretax
profit of 15 million pounds ($19.9 million), up 22 percent, on
revenue of 329 million pounds, up 4.8 percent. The interim
dividend was raised 11.7 percent to 6.7 pence.
Its shares were up 3.5 percent at 462 pence at 0802 GMT,
valuing the business at 390 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7595 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey)