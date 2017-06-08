By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, June 8
CHICAGO, June 8 The first report on the how Zika
virus affected U.S. territories showed that 5 percent of women
with confirmed infections had babies with birth defects, U.S.
health officials said on Thursday.
The report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention is the first to include official numbers from the
territory of Puerto Rico, which on Monday declared that its Zika
epidemic had ended, based on data showing the number of new
cases has fallen.
The CDC on Thursday continued to reiterate its
recommendation that pregnant women not travel to Puerto Rico,
noting that Zika remains a risk for pregnant women there and
anywhere else the mosquito-borne virus is active.
"Zika virus poses a serious threat to pregnant women and
their babies, regardless of when the infection occurs during the
pregnancy,” said CDC Acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.
"Women in the U.S. territories and elsewhere who have
continued exposure to mosquitoes carrying Zika are at risk of
infection. We must remain vigilant and committed to preventing
new Zika infections."
Besides Puerto Rico, the report included data on 1,508
Zika-confirmed pregnancies in women from American Samoa, the
Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall
Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands from Jan. 1, 2016 through
April 25, 2017.
Of these, more than 120 pregnancies, or about 5 percent,
resulted in Zika-associated birth defects, the CDC said in its
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Among the women who were infected during their first
trimester of pregnancy, 8 percent had babies with
Zika-associated birth defects. That compared with 15 percent in
a prior study of birth defects among women from U.S. states and
the District of Colombia, most of whom became infected during
travel to Zika-affected countries.
The CDC said because the newer report is much larger, the
findings are not statistically different.
About 5 percent of women infected during their second
trimester and about 4 percent infected in their third trimester
had babies with Zika-related birth defects, showing that the
virus remains dangerous throughout a woman's pregnancy.
The report represents the largest number of completed
pregnancies with lab-confirmed Zika virus infections to date,
the CDC said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)