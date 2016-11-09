HONG KONG Nov 9 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday that market volatility is
expected to persist in the near term until there is more clarity
about the policy stance of the new U.S. Administration.
The U.S. residential election suggests that Donald Trump is
on course for a win, triggering significant volatility in
financial markets, Norman Chan, the chief executive of the HKMA
said in an email response to media.
Shortly after Chan's email, Democrat Hillary Clinton called
Trump to concede a stunning upset win for Trump, U.S. TV
networks reported.
Chan said the Hong Kong dollar and offshore yuan have
remained stable in both exchange rate and interest rate markets,
while the local interbank money markets continue to operate
smoothly with no notable signs of tightening.
"The Hong Kong banking system is highly liquid and is well
prepared for such global market volatilities. As usual, the HKMA
stands ready to provide liquidity support to the banking system
in case of need," Chan said.
The HKMA also urged the public to remain vigilant and manage
their risks prudently.
