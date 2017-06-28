* Hony to expand global food network to over 10,000 in 10
years
* To build F&B business through Best Food & PizzaExpress
* Some Best Food's brands eye expanding into UK
By Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, June 28 PizzaExpress owner Hony
Capital, one of China's biggest private equity firms, said it
aims to boost its global network of retail food outlets to more
than 10,000 over the next decade from about 850 now in a bid to
be a top world food and beverages player.
Operating through its Hong Kong catering and retail arm Best
Food Holding, Hony Capital will kick-off its
hospitality expansion by launching one of its Chinese cuisine
outlet brands in London by year end, managing director Bruce
Wang told Reuters in an interview.
"When we were working on the takeover of PizzaExpress in
Britain, we struggled to find a nice Chinese restaurant at the
time. Given the large Chinese population residing there and lack
of authentic Chinese food chains, it's a huge opportunity for
us," said Wang.
Hong Kong-based Best Food, which currently has over 150
stores in mainland China, will open new outlets of its Beijing
Hehegu fast food chain in London's business districts with a
localised menu that should also be palatable for Western
customers, he said.
"If Beijing Hehegu can make a success in the U.K., other
Best Food's Chinese cuisine brands will certainly follow the
lead," Wang said.
Hony Capital's food and beverages global growth push comes
at a time when the restaurant industry is seeing intense
competition that has hurt sales at giants such as McDonald's
Corp.
Wang did not comment on the investment needed for Hony
Capital's growth plan or how it will be financed but said
funding won't be a hurdle to its ambitions.
Hony, which has $10 billion under management and is backed
by Legend Holdings Corp - parent of personal computer
maker Lenovo Group Ltd - bought PizzaExpress for about
900 million pounds in 2014.
It plans to boost the British restaurant's numbers in
mainland China to more than 200 by 2021 from the current 35,
Wang said.
He added Best Food hoped to leverage PizzaExpress's
distribution network and client base in Britain, where it has
nearly 500 restaurants - although the company would have to
overcome global concerns over Chinese food safety standards
following a series of scandals in the country.
Wang said Best Food will try to source more than 50 percent
of its ingredients locally and continue to team up with large
Chinese suppliers to ensure food safety.
Hony's founder John Zhao told Reuters in February that the
private equity firm would continue to scout for acquisition
targets abroad - including in the United States - to further its
expansion, while looking for investment targets closer to home.
Late last year Hony was a lead investor in a $11.5 million
fundraising round by Chinese burger franchise Xishaoye Roujiamo
which is also looking to enter the British market.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michelle
Price and Muralikumar Anantharaman)