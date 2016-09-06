Sept 6 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co
reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped
its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer
Gilt.
The company reported a net loss of C$142 million ($110.5
million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended July 30, compared with a profit of C$59 million, or 28
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The second quarter of 2015 included a pre-tax gain of C$133
million.
Consolidated retail sales shot up to C$3.25 billion from
C$2.04 billion.
($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars)
