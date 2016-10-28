* Q3 profit down 4 pct to 1.205 euros, in line with f'cast
* Weak pound costs IAG 162 mln euros in Q3
* Sees FY profit growth 7 pct vs earlier low double-digit
f'cast
* Shares trade up 5.5 pct after results
(Adds CEO comments, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 28 British Airways-owner IAG
said trading was holding up in a tough environment and
the trend for falling fares was probably stabilising, boosting
its shares.
Chief Executive Willie Walsh said he was seeing rival
airlines trimming their capacity growth plans, providing
investors with some comfort after the industry had warned that
fares could fall further this winter on stiff competition.
That outlook, and the fact that trading conditions for the
group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, had not
deteriorated since July, offset any negative impact from the
airline group's downgrade to its 2016 profit forecast, which it
blamed on the weaker pound.
Asked about passenger unit revenues, a reflection of air
fares, Walsh said that the outlook was better today than it had
been three months ago, and that those trends would continue in
the first and second quarter of next year.
"We're probably seeing some evidence of it having bottomed
out," Walsh told analysts on a call.
That contrasted with recent warnings from low cost European
rivals Ryanair and easyJet, which said in
October that fares would continue to decline.
U.S. rival United Continental said last week it was
seeing a glut in transatlantic capacity and it was unclear
whether passenger unit revenue would stop declining in 2017.
Shares in IAG rose 5.5 percent to 435.9 pence by 1059 GMT,
topping Britain's blue chip index.
"It's certainly a positive trend," said Davy analyst Stephen
Furlong, after IAG's third-quarter results showed that passenger
unit revenue on a constant currency basis fell 5.9 percent, an
improvement on the 6.2 percent fall in the previous period.
Walsh said that he was pleased with the group's performance
and that the main change since July had been the devaluation of
sterling.
The pound has fallen 18 percent against the dollar since
Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, and has shed
15 percent against the euro, causing headwinds for IAG. It
reports in euros but gets a third of its revenues from the UK,
and pays for fuel in dollars.
The group said it expected an operating profit of 2.5
billion euros ($2.7 billion) for 2016, up around 7 percent from
last year but less than its July forecast for low double-digit
percentage growth.
The downgrade included a negative currency impact of 162
million euros during the third quarter, as well as the impact of
a high level of air traffic control strikes in France.
For the third-quarter, IAG posted underlying operating
profit of 1.205 billion euros, in line with a consensus forecast
of 1.2 billion euros.
IAG will give provide a detailed update on its outlook at an
investor day on Nov. 4.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle and Susan
Fenton)