(Repeating to add additional ratings.) Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cascade Systems And ST - Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Communication Pvt Ltd (BG) Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 35.2 Notice for withdrawal Chiddarwar Construction ST Non-Fund Based- BG A4 30 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Dream Digital Non FB limit - BG A4 1.2 Assigned Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Gita & Company ST, Non fund based A4 49 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore Himalya International Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 12.5 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services CP A1+ 4250 Outstanding Ltd enhanced from 250 CR Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 190 Assigned Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LOC* A4+ 100 Assigned *sublimit of bank guarantee limits Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4+ 1 Assigned Limits# #sublimit of overall working capital limits of SBI Nice Sesame Agro Industries BG A4 2 reaffirmed; suspension revoked Kohinoor Education Trust Non-FBL (BG) D 10 Revised from A4 Redington India Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ 4405 Reaffirmed revised from 370.50 CR Redington India Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ 4174 Reaffirmed revised from 357.00 CR Redington India Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd Short - term, non-FB A3 7 Revised from Fac A3+ Sigma Corporation India Ltd ST FB Fac A2 280 Reaffirmed Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Assigned Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 12.5 Assigned Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd State Bk of India - A4+ 3 Upgraded LOC from A4 reduced from Rs. 0.90 crore Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd State Bk of India - A4+ 1 Upgraded BG from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadri Infin Ltd LT - ST Fund Based Bk BBB- 1500 Outstanding Lines enhanced from Rs 90 crore Cascade Systems And LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 50 Revised from Communication Pvt Ltd BB- Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 130 Notice for withdrawal Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 34.5 Withdrawn Chiddarwar Construction LT Non-Fund Based - CC B 70 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Dream Digital FB limit - TL B- 35.6 Assigned Dream Digital FB limit - CC B- 15 Assigned Gita & Company LT, FBL/CC BB 55 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore Himalya International Ltd TL Fac B- 1361.1 Assigned Himalya International Ltd LT FBL B- 616.4 Assigned Himalya International Ltd LT Non-FBL B- 70 Assigned Hitech Hydraulics FBL BB- 39.5 Upgraded from B+ Hitech Hydraulics NFBL BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Hitech Hydraulics Unallocated limits BB- 30.5 Upgraded from B+ Kohinoor Education Trust TL D 600 Revised from B- Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA]BB / 80 Assigned A4+ Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 1000 Assigned Nice Sesame Agro Industries CC B+ 89.6 reaffirmed; suspension revoked Nice Sesame Agro Industries TL B+ 8.4 reaffirmed; suspension revoked Ponnu Food Products LT: FB Fac B 80 Reaffirmed Psn Automotive Marketing Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 100 Suspended Ltd / A3 Redington India Ltd LT - Fund based AA- 6300 Reaffirmed revised from 705 CR Redington India Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated AA- 2621 Reaffirmed /A1+ revised from 317.50 CR Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB- 15 Revised from BBB Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 200 Revised from BBB Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products LT - FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products LT - Unallocated BB 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.2.75 crore Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 45 Reaffirmed /A4 revised from Rs.9.25 crore Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 53.6 Assigned Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd State Bk of India - BB Reaffirmed TL Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd State Bk of India - BB Reaffirmed CC Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd State Bk of India - BB 8 Reaffirmed Standby Line of Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)