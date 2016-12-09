Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Promoters And Fincon Pvt FLC ICRA A4 50 Assigned Ltd Anant Promoters And Fincon Pvt Forward Contract ICRA A4 20 Assigned Ltd Bhojwani Universal Impex Pvt Bk facility ICRA A4 150 Suspended Ltd Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd ST-Non Fund based-LC ICRA A4 60 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd CP Program ICRA A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A1 Reaffirmed Religare Housing Development ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development ST Bk Limits ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Instacash ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Ultra ST Debt ICRA A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income ICRA A1+mfs Notice for Fund Floating Rate Withdrawal Plan Savings Plus Bond Plan Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4500 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 350.00 crore Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST - WCDL (sub-limit) ICRA A2+ Notice for Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asa International India Bk Lines - TL ICRA BBB- 1600 Negative Microfinance Ltd. implications Ashish Exports FB Fac ICRA B+ /A4 150 Suspended Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt LT - TL ICRA BB+ 650 Revised from Ltd BBB- enhanced from 20 CR Floreat Investments Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Fac ICRA BBB+ 926.2 Outstanding Ltd revised from 323.80 CR Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 550 Outstanding Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises LT non-FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 843.8 Outstanding Ltd revised from 12 CR Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 14500 Reaffirmed reduced from 2,100 CR M.G. Contractors Pvt. Ltd. FBL ICRA BBB 526 Reaffirmed M.G. Contractors Pvt. Ltd. NFBL ICRA BBB 3744 Reaffirmed Mangilal Agarwal FB Fac ICRA BB- 150 Suspended Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-CC ICRA BB 110 Reaffirmed Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated ICRA BB /A4 49.8 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA(SO) 64100 Reaffirmed Navkar Agro Industries CC ICRA B 35 Suspended Navkar Agro Industries TL ICRA B 16.5 Suspended Oriental Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA A+ 300 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd TL Fac ICRA A+ 152.8 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd NCDs ICRA A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Religare Housing Development LT NCD programme ICRA AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development LT Bk Limits ICRA AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Religare Housing Development Subordinated Debt ICRA ICRA 1500 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd programme AA- Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Lines ICRA AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Programme Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund ICRA AAAmfs Reaffirmed Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income ICRA AAAmfs Notice for Fund Withdrawal Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mill Fund based Bk Fac ICRA B+ 150 Suspended Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1500 Outstanding Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL ICRA AA- 5000 Outstanding Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC ICRA AA- 8050 Outstanding Sterlite Technologies Ltd LT / ST NFBL ICRA AA- 31950 Outstanding /A1+ V.R.K. Associates (P) Ltd TL ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - TL ICRA BBB+ 85.2 Withdrawn Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - CC ICRA BBB+ 50 Notice for Withdrawal Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 14.8 Withdrawn Xo Pack Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA B 49.2 Suspended Xo Pack Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA B /A4 24.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)