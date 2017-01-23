BRIEF-Veon plans to buy back three Eurobonds, issue new notes
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
Jan 23 Ocular Therapeutix Inc -
* Announces public offering of common stock
* Says has commenced a registered underwritten public offering of $25 million of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of VEON, says:
* Shares down 1.5; analyst says forecast 'muted' (Adds management comments, share price)