Jan 25 New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $0.23 and 2016 diluted EPS of $1.01

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New York Community Bancorp - net interest income of $315.5 million and $318.4 million, respectively, in three months ended December 31, 2016 and previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: