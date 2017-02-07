BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 Regional Management Corp
* Regional Management Corp. announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue $64 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regional Management Corp - provision for credit losses in q4 of 2016 was $19.4 million versus $11.4 million in prior-year period
* Regional Management Corp - plans to open between 10 and 15 de novo branches during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.