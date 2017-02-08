BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Maxlinear Inc :
* Maxlinear Inc - deal for $21 million
* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue
* Maxlinear Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and the acquisition of Marvell's G.HN business
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $87.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $90 million
* Q1 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.