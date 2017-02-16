Feb 16 MGM Resorts International
* MGM Resorts International reports fourth quarter and full
year financial and operating results; announces quarterly
dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* MGM Resorts International says initiated a quarterly
dividend program
* MGM Resorts International - domestic resorts casino
revenue for Q4 of 2016 increased 33 pct compared to prior year
quarter
* MGM Resorts International - dividend of $0.11 per share
will be payable on March 15, 2017
* Qtrly domestic resorts rooms revenue increased 10 pct
compared to prior year quarter
* Qtrly REVPAR growth of 3 pct over prior year quarter
* Qtrly revenues $2.46 billion versus $2.19 billion
* Q4 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MGM Resorts International- board of directors approved a
quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share
* MGM Resorts International- MGM China net revenues of $500
million, a $1 million increase compared to prior year quarter
