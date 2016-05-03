BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Cray Inc :
* Cray Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $105.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.8 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $100 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $825 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Non-Gaap gross margin for year is expected to be in range of 33%
* Q2 revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $826.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $826.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect revenue to be in range of $825 million for year
* Expects to improve its GAAP and non-GAAP operating profit margins for 2016 as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.