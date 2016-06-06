Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
June 6 Voya Financial Inc :
* Commenced a cash tender offer for up to $800 million for debt securities
* Voya Financial commences cash tender offer for debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
May 23 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare stocks and as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd.