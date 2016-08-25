BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Autodesk Inc:
* Autodesk reports strong second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $551 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.44
* Total subscriptions increased 109,000 from Q1 of fiscal 2017 to 2.82 million at end of Q2
* Sees Q3 revenue $470 million - $485 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.81 - $0.74
* Sees Q3 fiscal 2017 non GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.27
* Sees FY non-GAAP loss per share $0.70 - $0.55
* Sees FY net subscription additions 475,000 to 525,000
* Sees FY revenue $2,000 million to $2,050 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $468.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.82, revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.