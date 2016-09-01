BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group
* Blackhawk Network - Buying Grass Roots Group for about £90 million (U.S. $118 million assuming current pound to dollar exchange rate) in cash
* Blackhawk Network - Deal value will be using combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under existing revolving credit facility
* Blackhawk Network - Says transaction is subject to approval by FCO which is expected within next 30 to 120 days
* Blackhawk Network - Acquired Grass Roots Group entities are forecasting adjusted EBITDA of approximately £11 million for full calendar year 2016
* Blackhawk Network - Current Grass Roots shareholders comprise WPP Plc and current and former management, all of whom are selling their shares in this deal
* Blackhawk Network - Says Grass Roots will operate as a subsidiary of Blackhawk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago