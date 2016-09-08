Sept 8 Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.59

* Qtrly revenues C$467.8 million versus C$481.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.55, revenue view C$486.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.62

* Flyer printing volume is expected to remain relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2016

* "within media sector,impact of transformation of advertising market should continue to affect our newspaper publishing activities"

* "contribution from acquisitions of robbie manufacturing and ultra flex packaging will continue to have a positive impact during q4"