BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
Sept 8 Transcontinental Inc
* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.59
* Qtrly revenues C$467.8 million versus C$481.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.55, revenue view C$486.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.62
* Flyer printing volume is expected to remain relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2016
* "within media sector,impact of transformation of advertising market should continue to affect our newspaper publishing activities"
* "contribution from acquisitions of robbie manufacturing and ultra flex packaging will continue to have a positive impact during q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp