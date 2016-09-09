Sept 9 Champions Biotechnology Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 30 percent to $3.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $16 million to $18 million

* Beats revenue guidance for quarter; Reaffirms full year guidance of 43-60 pct revenue growth

* Sees FY revenue up 43 to 60 percent

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $ 0.26

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $ 0.26

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.15