BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global provides preliminary Q2 2016 summary results
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $40 million- $46 million
* Sees Net MW Owned 917 MW At Q2 end; sees Q2 production 605 GWH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.