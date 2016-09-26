Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc declares quarterly dividend and authorizes share repurchases
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share
* Says board authorized new share repurchases for up to $25 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Says share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and replaces prior authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.