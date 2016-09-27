BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 27 Swift Energy Co
* Swift energy announces Marc Rowland as chairman of the board
* Chairman role was previously filled on an interim basis by another member of board since co's emergence from chapter 11 restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information