Oct 3 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Monotype announces updated Q3 and full year 2016 financial guidance following acquisition of Olapic

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85 to $0.96

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $201.5 million to $209.5 million

* For full year 2016 non-GAAP pro forma revenue is expected to be between $214.5 million to $222.5 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.48

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $49.5 million to $53.5 million

* On a pro forma basis, monotype expects non-GAAP pro forma revenue in Q3 of between $52.5 million to $56.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S