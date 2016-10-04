BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Summit Therapeutics Plc :
* Summit receives $40 million upfront, with potential future ezutromid-related milestone payments totalling up to $522 million plus royalties
* Sarepta also receives option for Latin American rights
* As part of agreement, Sarepta also obtains an option to license latin american rights to Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline
* If Sarepta elects to exercise option for Latin American rights, co would be entitled to additional fees, milestones and royalties
* Sarepta and Summit to share research and development costs
* Sarepta Therapeutics and summit enter into exclusive license and collaboration agreement for european rights to summit's utrophin modulator pipeline for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Sarepta, co will share specified utrophin modulator-related research and development costs at a 45/55 pct split, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.