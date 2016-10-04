BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 NRG Energy Inc
* Announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 and partial redemption of its outstanding 7.875 percent senior notes due 2021
* Redemption price for 2021 notes will be 103.938 percent of principal amount of 2021 notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to redemption date
* Commenced tender offer to purchase its 7.625 percent senior notes due 2018 for aggregate cash consideration of up to $200.0 million
* Says tender offer and redemption will be financed with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.