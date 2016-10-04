BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Revelo Resources Corp :
* Newmont plans to drill test between 4 to 5 targets over remainder of 2016 with about 10,000 metres of combined diamond core , reverse circulation drilling
* Revelo announces start of drilling at the Montezuma Copper -Gold project in Northern Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.