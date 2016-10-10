UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
Oct 10 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Press release - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals reports top-line and initial biomarker data from phase III SUNRISE trial of Bavituximab in oral presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016 congress
* Peregrine PHARMACEUTICALS INC - safety profile of combination of Bavituximab with Docetaxel was similar to placebo plus Docetaxel
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals-top-line results demonstrated addition of Bavituximab to Docetaxel did not result in improvement of study's primary endpoint
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals - Peregrine intends to further evaluate role of 2GP1 levels in response to Bavituximab therapy in future clinical trials
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- company has filed a new patent application directed to use of the initial biomarker discovery
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - findings collected with regard to 2GP1 as part of ongoing SUNRISE trial data analysis support further investigation
* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - Sunrise phase III trial was discontinued earlier this year based on a pre-specified interim analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.