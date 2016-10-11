US STOCKS-Wall St edges up at open ahead Trump's budget plan
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 11 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license and commercial supply agreement with mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Intellipharmaceutics will receive a non-refundable upfront payment of US$3 million in October 2016
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - has agreed to manufacture and supply licensed products exclusively for mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Mallinckrodt has agreed that Intellipharmaceutics will be its sole supplier of licensed products marketed in u.s
* Intellipharmaceutics International- agreement provides for company to have long-term profit sharing arrangement with respect to licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
