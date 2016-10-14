BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 Educational Development Corp
* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Q2 revenue $25.9 million versus $12.6 million
* Educational Development Corp - sales increase was generated by home business division, Usborne books & more (ubam) with an increase of 163% over q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Educational Development Corp - co is on pace to record net revenues of $120-140 million for fiscal year ending february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.