Oct 14 Educational Development Corp

* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016

* Q2 revenue $25.9 million versus $12.6 million

* Educational Development Corp - sales increase was generated by home business division, Usborne books & more (ubam) with an increase of 163% over q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Educational Development Corp - co is on pace to record net revenues of $120-140 million for fiscal year ending february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: