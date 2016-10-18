Oct 18 Mercantile Bank Corp -

* Mercantile Bank Corporation reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income during Q3 of 2016 was $26.5 million, up $0.8 million or 3.2 percent from Q3 of 2015

* Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $31.7 million during Q3 of 2016, up $1.8 million or 6.1 percent

* Expects to continue to record adjustments in interest income on loans and interest expense on subordinated debentures in future periods